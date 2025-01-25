Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states Blackpool are capable of putting together a winning run to get their season back on track - but need to do it sooner rather than later.

After 25 games, the Seasiders sit 15th in the third tier, and are 10 points off Stockport County - who occupy the final spot in the top six.

With a number of other teams between Bruce’s side and the play-offs, the Fylde Coast outfit would need a near-faultless second half of the campaign to be within a chance.

Blackpool travel to St James Park this afternoon to take on Exeter City, and will be hoping to build on recent strong away displays against Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City - with points shared in the games against the top two.

The trip to Devon is swiftly followed by a midweek fixture away to Lincoln City, in what could prove to be another crucial game for the Seasiders’ ambitions this season.

“We know what we’re capable of because when I first came in we won four on the bounce,” Bruce said.

“We need to do something like that, winning four, five, six. We’ve played some big teams lately, and it’s difficult, but we’re not going to give up.

“This will be a difficult game. Exeter was my first match at home, they’re a team based on possession, they want to play out from the back, so we know what to expect.

“They’re all big, it’s important for us to get on a run. We’ve drawn far too many games, but I’ve been pleased with how we’ve played lately.

“We played very well apart from five minutes last week. We’ve done well at Wycombe and Birmingham, they could’ve quite easily been wins, but draws don’t take you anywhere.

“There’s a sign of consistency, but we need to turn these draws into wins to give ourselves a chance.”