Watford's game against Blackpool to be dubbed 'Graham Taylor Matchday' in memory of club's greatest ever manager

The Seasiders make the trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday, January 14 when they return to league action after this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts will use the occasion to mark the sixth anniversary of Taylor’s death – with the fixture to be dubbed ‘the Graham Taylor Matchday’.

The former England boss, who passed away in 2017, led Watford from the Fourth Division to runners-up in the old First Division, while also qualifying for Europe and reaching the club’s first ever FA Cup final.

In his second spell, he guided the Hornets to back-to-back promotions and into the Premier League for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship fixture against Michael Appleton’s side is the closest Vicarage Road matchday to the anniversary of Taylor’s passing.

Watford said in a statement: “Taylor - who led the club to five promotions, into Europe and to an FA Cup final during spells in charge between 1977 and 1987, as caretaker in 1996 and from 1997 to 2001 – left an everlasting legacy at Watford, and we will continue to pay tribute to his remarkable impact on both the club and the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor passed away in 2017. Picture: Watford FC

“Over the past few seasons, supporters have raised a scarf in GT’s honour as the players have entered the field before kick-off and Watford are delighted to continue this tradition in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad