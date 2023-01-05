Why Michael Appleton believes Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie comes at a good time for Blackpool

The Seasiders are without a win in nine games in league action, a run that sees them sit inside the division’s bottom three.

Pool have fared a little better since their return from the break, drawing four of their fives games, having lost four on the spin prior to the World Cup getting underway.

Their latest draw came on New Year’s Day where they were held 1-1 at home to Sunderland following a much-improved display, especially in the first-half when Appleton’s were on the front foot, taking the lead through Shayne Lavery.

But the Seasiders aren’t back in action in the league until January 14, when they make the trip to Watford.

Instead attention turns to the FA Cup this weekend as Appleton’s side enter the competition at the third round stage with a home tie against Nottingham Forest.

When asked if the cup game comes at a good time for his side, Pool’s head coach said: “I think it probably is.

Michael Appleton's side turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend

“The reason I say this is that I don’t think we’ve had the rewards we’ve probably deserved in the last five games.

“What I would say though is that the effort the players have put in has been outstanding.