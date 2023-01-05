Josh Bowler opens up on his spectacular return to Blackpool after completing loan move from Nottingham Forest

The fans’ favourite has this evening completed a loan back to the Fylde coast, only four months on from leaving on transfer deadline day to join Nottingham Forest, before immediately being loaned out to Olympiacos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His move to Greece hasn’t worked out as intended though, the 23-year-old making just six appearances and three starts.

With FIFA rules dictating players can only play for two clubs in a season, that meant a return to Blackpool was Bowler’s only way of getting game time under his belt.

That’s exactly what has happened, the Forest man being recalled before completing a loan deal until the end of the season – although he won’t be able to play against his parent club in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels amazing to be back,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’ve only got good memories here and as soon as the opportunity arose, I wanted to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowler will spend the remainder of the season on loan with the Seasiders

“From the first day I left until yesterday, I got a message every day from a Blackpool fan or some of the players. You really do notice the love and it makes you feel so good. It made it a no-brainer to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully that translates onto the pitch because football is a confidence game and I’m a confidence player.