The 20-year-old, who has signed on loan until the end of the season, is a familiar face to head coach Michael Appleton having played under him at Lincoln City during the 2020/21 season.

The exciting winger scored six goals and produced four assists to help fire the Imps to the League One play-off final, where they were ironically beaten by Neil Critchley’s then Blackpool side at Wembley.

Rogers, who struggled to get regular game time on loan with Bournemouth in the Championship last season, was lined up to join Blackpool during the summer before an injury scuppered those plans.

But the England Under-20 international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is now back to full fitness and raring to go after finalising his move to Bloomfield Road.

It was only two-and-a-half weeks ago Rogers was rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland playing for his parent club Manchester City.

The former West Brom wide man, who moved to the Citizens in a £4m deal in 2019, featured for Pep Guardiola’s side in a friendly ahead of Man City’s return from the World Cup.

Rogers in action during Man City's recent friendly against Girona. Picture: Manchester City Academy

The winger played on the left of City’s front three alongside Riyad Mahrez and goal sensation Haaland, who predictably scored in the 2-0 win against Girona.

De Bruyne, who had just returned from the Belgium setup out in Qatar, was also on the scoresheet at Man City’s academy stadium.