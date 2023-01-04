Blackpool kick off their January transfer business with loan signing of Manchester City man
Blackpool’s long-time transfer target Morgan Rogers has finally completed a loan move to Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders had previously targeted the exciting winger for the past two windows, but this time they’ve finally got their man.
The 20-year-old arrives on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, as first revealed by The Gazette.
“The club has been interested in me for a while now and I really can’t wait to get playing,” Rogers told the club’s official website.
“I’ve worked with the gaffer previously and this move goes hand-in-hand.
“The fans here are great and I’m looking forward to playing in front of them and showing them what I’m about.
“I’m a player who likes to get the crowd off their feet, I like to be free and expressive with the way that I play. I just want to show what I’m capable of now.”
League One side Portsmouth were also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old according to our sister paper the Portsmouth News, but the player’s preference was to move to Bloomfield Road.
Rogers previously spent a season playing under Michael Appleton at Lincoln City and it’s understood that helped sway his decision.
The former West Brom man, who made a £4m move to Man City in 2019, scored six times for the Imps as he helped them reach the League One play-off final, where they were ironically beaten by the Seasiders at Wembley.
Last season Rogers spent an unsuccessful loan spell in the Championship with Bournemouth, where the forward was restricted to just a single league start amid 17 appearances.
It had been mooted his loan spell on the South Coast could be cut short in January ahead of a move to Blackpool, who had eyes Rogers as a potential replacement for Josh Bowler, who was ironically attracting interest from both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.
But Bowler stayed put in January before eventually getting his wish at the end of the season, joining Forest before immediately being sent out on loan to Olympiakos.
It’s understood a summer move for Rogers was close to being agreed but those plans were scuppered when the forward picked up an injury.