Former Blackpool, Hearts, Middlesbrough & Cardiff City striker transfers to former club

One ex-Blackpool loan striker is returning to his former club - and he could feature against the Tangerines.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Uche Ikpeazu is back in English football - and with his former club. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool loan striker Uche Ikpeazu has joined League One rivals Port Vale on a free transfer.

Ikpeazu has joined the Valiants for a second spell, after joining them on loan in 2015. The 28-year-old has been a free agent since the summer after his contract with Turkish club Konyaspor was terminated.

He was set to rejoin former club Wycombe Wanderers, but a move failed to materialise and now he has penned a short-term contract with Andy Crosby's side.

As for Ikpeazu's career, he had a 12-game loan spell in the 2015/16 season after spending the first part of the campaign at Vale Park. He failed to score a goal after being brought in by Neil McDonald, and in that season the Tangeriners were relegated with Mark Cullen their top scorer with nine goals.

“I am excited to welcome Uche into the team,” said first-team manager Andy Crosby.

“He joins the group to provide competition and goals at the top end of the pitch having scored goals in League One and in the Championship in recent seasons.

“As a person, Uche has an infectious personality and wants to push himself every day to become the best possible version of himself and we all look forward to working closely with him over the remainder of the season to help him achieve just that.”

Ikpeazu found his goal scoring touch at Cambridge United after being relegated with Blackpool. He got 22 goals in 80 games, and that earned him a move to the Scottish Premiership with Hearts where he played 55 times and scored 10 goals.

He returned to England with Wycombe, and got six goals in 33 Championship outings, and he later joined Middlesbrough but only scored three times in 22 games, and was later shipped out on loan to Cardiff City.

Ikpeazu will be denied a return to Bloomfield Road after Blackpool and Vale played to a goalless draw back in mid-August. He could line up against his former side however at Vale Park when the reverse fixture is played on December 29.

