Blackpool FC: 27 of the best photos of fans sticking by the Seasiders in their defeat to Derby County- gallery

Blackpool fans watched on as Neil Critchley’s side suffered their first home defeat of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST

Second half goals from Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn helped Derby County to a 3-1 win at Bloomfield Road, with Kenny Dougall’s strike proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

Despite the loss, supporters remained behind Neil Critchley’s side throughout.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the match:

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the defeat to Derby County.

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the defeat to Derby County.

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the defeat to Derby County.

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the defeat to Derby County.

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the defeat to Derby County.

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road for the defeat to Derby County.

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

