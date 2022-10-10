The Seasiders are said to be among a swathe of sides to have sent scouts to watch the Notts County front man after an explosive start to the season.

Millwall, Reading and Portsmouth are all said to be keen on the 25-year-old, according to Football League World, with Peterborough United and Barnsley last week touted for a move for the former Gateshead man.

Langstaff has been tearing it up in the National League this term for the Magpies, and already has an outstanding 15 goals to his name from 13 league appearances.

That comes off the back of hitting 32 goals in the National League North last season,

Langstaff’s predatory finishing is said to have seen a host of scouts making their way to Meadow Lane to check on his progress.

It’s been an ascent through the non-league game for the marksman, with stints with likes of York, Blyth Spartans and Bradford PA – before getting a move to the fifth tier in the summer.

His goal haul has helped Notts County to the top of the National League after 13 games, in front of Wrexham.

Notts County lost Kyle Wootton to Stockport County in the summer and new boss Luke Williams may now face a battle to keep another of his strikers, with it looking increasingly likely Langstaff will progress into the Football League.

Blackpool failed to sign a striker during the summer despite attempts to lure both Ellis Simms and Colby Bishop to Bloomfield Road.

Danny Cowley’s side opted to take the risk to bring him to Fratton Park and he’s since fired in eight goals in just 12 games.

Prior to Saturday’s 3-1 win against Watford, Blackpool trio of strikers Jerry Yates, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine had only scored three goals between them.