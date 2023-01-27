Transfer rumour: Blackpool in talks to sign defender from relegation rivals Cardiff City

Football Insider claims the Seasiders are keen to tie up a permanent move for the 29-year-old, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

Despite being a relegation rival of Blackpool, it’s claimed Cardiff are willing to sanction a move before Tuesday night’s deadline rather than lose him for free in the summer.

The Bluebirds currently sit 21st, three points ahead of Mick McCarthy’s side who have a game in hand to play.

The Seasiders are known to be in the market for another centre-back after losing Rhys Williams last week, the 21-year-old returning to his parent club Liverpool.

Despite Charlie Goode arriving on loan from Brentford, Pool are still short on numbers in that area of the pitch given Marvin Ekpiteta is expected to be sidelined until the end of February with a hamstring injury.

Nelson has dropped down the pecking order at Cardiff this season after being a regular for three seasons following his arrival from Oxford United in 2019.

Since then, Nelson has made 116 appearances in South Wales, although he’s been limited to just 12 appearances this season.

Instead, Cedric Kipre and Perry Ng have been Cardiff’s favoured centre-back pairing.

The Seasiders have looked to prise Toby Sibbick from SPL side Hearts, but have seen their bid – thought to be in the region of £600,000 – rejected.