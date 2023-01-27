Mick McCarthy takes charge of Blackpool for the first time tomorrow when the Seasiders take on Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
So much at the moment is currently unknown – will it be 4-4-2 or another system? Will McCarthy favour Chris Maxwell or Dan Grimshaw? Will new signing Charlie Goode make his debut?
With so much up in the air, all eyes will be on the team sheets when they’re released at 2pm on Saturday.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line-up at St Mary’s Stadium...
1. Beginner's luck?
Mick McCarthy takes charge of Blackpool for the first time on Saturday afternoon
Photo: Blackpool FC
2. GK - Chris Maxwell
The truth is, we've no idea if McCarthy will stick with Maxwell or bring Dan Grimshaw back in. Maxwell might get the nod for his experience but that's purely guesswork at this stage.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. RB - Callum Connolly
McCarthy is known to build solid defensive structure and foundations first and foremost, so Connolly might get the nod over Andy Lyons, especially given Josh Bowler is likely to play in front of whoever is at right-back.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB - Charlie Goode
With Marvin Ekpiteta out injured, McCarthy could well hand a debut to Blackpool's latest recruit. He's certainly been impressed by the Brentford loanee during his first few days in training.
Photo: Blackpool FC