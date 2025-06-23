Brandon Khela was linked with a move to Blackpool earlier this month - but the Seasiders face competition from elsewhere.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have been among a number of clubs to be linked with Birmingham City midfielder Brandon Khela.

The 20-year-old still has two years left on his current deal at St Andrew’s, but has been tipped to leave the Blues this summer following their promotion back to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having come through Birmingham’s youth ranks, Khela has made eight senior appearances in total for the midlands outfit, as well as picking up experience out on loan in the last couple of seasons.

After spending time with Ross County in the SPL back in 2024, the former England youth international spent the second half of the most recent campaign with Bradford City, featuring 15 times in total in League Two, as the Bantams secured promotion from the fourth tier.

Having previously been linked with the Seasiders and Lincoln City, Football League World now report that Peterborough United lead the race to secure the youngster’s signature.

An area for Blackpool to strengthen

Albie Morgan

Whether it’s Khela or someone else, Blackpool will be looking to add more depth to their midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his appointment back in September, Steve Bruce mainly used Albie Morgan and Lee Evans as his main pair in the centre of the park.

Other options did include Ollie Norburn, Josh Onomah and Sonny Carey - but all three have departed the club at the end of their contracts.

Ex-Southampton youngster Ryan Finnigan still remains with the Fylde Coast outfit, and could still be an option, despite not receiving much game time in his first full season in Tangerine.

Your next story from the Gazette: Reasoning behind Blackpool's pre-season games - and why alternatives weren't possible.