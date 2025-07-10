Transfer gossip - Charlton Athletic plot move for Blackpool man

Rob Apter is reportedly attracting interest from the Championship after his breakthrough year with Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlton Athletic are reportedly looking to make a move for Blackpool’s Rob Apter.

The 22-year-old has been with the Seasiders since 2019, and has proven to be a success story from the club’s academy set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having risen through the ranks on the Fylde Coast, the winger was sent out on several loan spells to pick up first-team experience.

This saw him rise through the football pyramid, ticking off Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United before joining Tranmere Rovers in 2023.

His spell at Prenton Park helped to set him up for a breakthrough year with Blackpool, after returning to Bloomfield Road last summer as League Two young player of the season.

Throughout the 2024/25 campaign, Apter became a key man under Steve Bruce - scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 43 league games under the experienced coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider report that Charlton are plotting to make a move for the midfielder, as they look to boost their squad following their return to the Championship.

The Addicks have already added Sonny Carey to their ranks from the Seasiders, following the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

Bruce’s past words on Apter

Rob Apter

Bruce will not want to lose Apter ahead of what is set to be a big push from Blackpool in League One next season.

Throughout the last campaign, the 64-year-old praised the winger on a number of occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Apter’s first career hat-trick in the Seasiders’ game away to Stevenage on Good Friday, Bruce said: “It’s his real breakthrough season and he’s played a lot of games for someone so young.

“Since I’ve walked through the door, I’ve picked him. It was nice to see him score a hat trick today. He’s different - he’s a little dribbler and a crowd pleaser.”

It would no doubt take a sufficient bid to take Apter away from the Fylde Coast, with his current contract running until 2027 - as well as including an additional 12-month option.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.