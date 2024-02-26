Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool defender Tony McMahon has been given the reins of York City on an interim basis.

The 37-year-old will take caretaker charge of the Minstermen after they parted company with Neal Ardley on Monday afternoon. McMahon had been working as assistant to Ardley but has now been handed the opportunity to lead the club forward whilst the club start their search to find a permanent successor.

Despite McMahon being appointed caretaker manager, York could look elsewhere to McMahon, though this does represent an opportunity for him to audition for the role should he want it. In a statement, York’s co-chairs Matt and Julie Ann Uggla said: “We’d like to thank Neal for his contribution to this incredible club both on the pitch and behind the scenes. We wish him well for the future.

"We now look forward to the next chapter for York City. We are working hard to be able to update the fans on the new appointment.”

He inherits a side that are currently 20th in the National League, a point above safety. York's next match is against Wealdstone on Saturday, March 2 and McMahon will oversee training in the meantime.

McMahon is must known for his eight years that he spent as a player at Middlesbrough. The Bishop Auckland defender played in the UEFA Cup for the Boro and helped them reach the last 16 of the competition in 2005.

He had three separate spells at Blackpool with two loans from two different clubs and then a permanent stay for one season. He joined Blackpool in November on a one month's loan and made two appearances. He would return to Bloomfield Road six years later this time from Sheffield United with Bob Harris going in the opposite direction. McMahon signed a permanent deal in June 2024, becoming Jose Riga's first signing and he would be don the captain's armband and would play 32 times, before being shipped out to Bradford City in March 2015.