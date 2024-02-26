Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the match on Saturday February 24, Lancashire Police said: "You may have noticed our significant policing operation for the Blackpool FC v Bolton Wanderers fixture today. We just wanted to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of fans who supported their team in a passionate and respectful manner.

"There were a few incidents inside the stadium which will be investigated in the fullness of time," the statement added. "A 31-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assault, following an incident involving home supporters in the first half of the match. He remains in custody. There was an incident before the match where a man was assaulted.