Blackpool boss offers update as trio's absence against Bolton Wanderers explained

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley says that Callum Connolly along with two of his teammates were left out for the win against Bolton Wanderers for tactical reasons.

Connolly wasn't a part of the 18-man match day squad against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend. Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta and James Husband was the preferred choice for centre-backs and Oliver Casey acted as back-up option.

The 26-year-old was left out of the squad having not played a league game since mid-January. He was joined by Sonny Carey, who since mid-January has played just eight minutes of league football after not being included against Stevenage, Oxford United or Peterborough.

Matty Virtue, despite playing the entire match against Peterborough on Tuesday was not a part of the squad either. Virtue has not started a league game since New Year's Day and has played just 16 minutes of league One football since the 2-0 win against Exeter City.

"Callum is fine," admitted Critchley.

"I think it was Callum, Matty (Virtue), Sonny (Carey), and I think there were a few missing out. I've explained to the squad that I am leaving good players out at the moment and that is the situation we're in.

"Every game might change, Matty started on Tuesday night against Peterborough and he will come back in contention for Tuesday. You just have to be ready to go and take your opportunity because we've only got 12 games left now."

One player that is nursing an injury is top scorer Jordan Rhodes. The striker who is on loan from Huddersfield Town has been nursing a rib injury since the end of January.

He has now missed seven games but is making positive strides towards his recovery. The 35-year-old isn't expected to be out for too much longer and has taken part in ball training over the weekend.

Critchley added: "He wants to get back out on the pitch, he's desperate to get back out there and help us. If you look at his injury record during his career it's been very good. This is something that is an unfortunate injury.