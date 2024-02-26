Blackpool boss maps out plan for ex-Burnley youngster following National League loan move
The youngster made the move to the National League club at the end of last week, as he looks to gain more experience in senior football following his Deadline Day move to the Seasiders from Burnley at the beginning of February.
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says it was always the plan to send Sassi out on loan for the closing months of the current season following a settling in period at Bloomfield Road.
"We identified him as someone that will be a good footballer for this club in the future,” he explained.
"We wanted to get him in so he could acclimatise to us if you like, getting him used to the environment and the way we train, getting him around the main group for a few weeks. What he’s not yet done is get exposure to senior football, he’s been playing development football.
"He can contribute for Rochdale between now and the end of the season- we’ll watch him and see how he’s progressing. He’s got to go there and fight because the National League is a tough division with lots of tough teams.
"At Liverpool a few years ago we sent Rhys Williams to Kidderminster in National League North because we wanted to expose him to more direct football and defending set pieces because you don’t experience that in academies too often. Dan has to experience the rough and tumble of men’s football.”