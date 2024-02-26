Blackpool boss maps out plan for ex-Burnley youngster following National League loan move

Dan Sassi (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The youngster made the move to the National League club at the end of last week, as he looks to gain more experience in senior football following his Deadline Day move to the Seasiders from Burnley at the beginning of February.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says it was always the plan to send Sassi out on loan for the closing months of the current season following a settling in period at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We identified him as someone that will be a good footballer for this club in the future,” he explained.

"We wanted to get him in so he could acclimatise to us if you like, getting him used to the environment and the way we train, getting him around the main group for a few weeks. What he’s not yet done is get exposure to senior football, he’s been playing development football.

"He can contribute for Rochdale between now and the end of the season- we’ll watch him and see how he’s progressing. He’s got to go there and fight because the National League is a tough division with lots of tough teams.