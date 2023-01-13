Time and date confirmed for Blackpool's FA Cup tie against Southampton
A time and date has been finalised for Blackpool’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Southampton.
Michael Appleton’s men make the trip to the St Mary’s Stadium after beating fellow top flight side Nottingham Forest 4-1 in the third round.
As for the Saints, they edged past Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.
After not being picked for live coverage on TV, it’s now been confirmed the tie will remain a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, January 28.
Tickets are priced at £17.50 for adults and £7.50 for Under-18s.
It will be the first meeting between the two sides in 11 years. The last time Blackpool took on the Saints they won 3-0 at home in 2012 thanks to a Stephen Dobbie double and an Ian Evatt strike.
The Seasiders collected £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.
Southampton’s FA Cup clash against Blackpool is sandwiched in between the two legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.
When asked if this could be advantage for the Seasiders, head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette: “Potentially. They had a wonderful performance against Man City where they did brilliantly. The way they set up and pressed was very impressive.
“If that works to our advantage, fantastic.
“It’s a Premier League team, but I would have preferred it at home if I’m being honest and try to make life really difficult for them. I don’t think they would have particularly enjoyed coming to Bloomfield Road, because I’m sure our fans would have given them a hot reception."