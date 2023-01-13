Time and date confirmed for Blackpool's FA Cup tie against Southampton

Michael Appleton’s men make the trip to the St Mary’s Stadium after beating fellow top flight side Nottingham Forest 4-1 in the third round.

As for the Saints, they edged past Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

After not being picked for live coverage on TV, it’s now been confirmed the tie will remain a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, January 28.

Tickets are priced at £17.50 for adults and £7.50 for Under-18s.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides in 11 years. The last time Blackpool took on the Saints they won 3-0 at home in 2012 thanks to a Stephen Dobbie double and an Ian Evatt strike.

The Seasiders collected £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

Southampton’s FA Cup clash against Blackpool is sandwiched in between the two legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.

When asked if this could be advantage for the Seasiders, head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette: “Potentially. They had a wonderful performance against Man City where they did brilliantly. The way they set up and pressed was very impressive.

“If that works to our advantage, fantastic.

