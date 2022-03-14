Ticket details confirmed for Preston North End derby as Blackpool confirm live screening at Bloomfield Road

The live Sky Sports broadcast of the Deepdale fixture will be shown in the Matthews Suite for supporters to watch.

It’s due to a limited ticket allocation for the derby, which takes place on Tuesday, April 5 (7.45pm kick-off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only 2,200 tickets have been made available for the Seasiders, around 200 fewer than Preston received for the initial fixture at Bloomfield Road in October, which the Seasiders won 2-0.

Responding to the news, Blackpool said in a statement they were “surprised” and “disappointed” with their allocation given Preston’s ability to host “many more away fans”.

It comes after ticket controversy surrounded the Bloomfield Road fixture, as Preston received a smaller allocation than some other clubs - such as fellow Lancashire outfit Blackburn Rovers, who brought over 3,000 supporters.

However, this was to allow the Seasiders to sell out the home ends, something they didn’t do for the Blackburn game.

The Seasiders head to Deepdale next month

It also appears unlikely Preston will sell all their tickets for April’s derby clash, prompting suggestions this was a “tit-for-tat” move to please their supporters.

PNE revealed the Bill Shankly Kop will be split for the game with home fans allowed to sit in part of it - despite the stand usually being for the exclusive use of away supporters in recent years.

The derby was originally due to be played this Saturday, however the Conservative party are holding their conference in Blackpool that weekend which will require police resources being diverted from other areas of Lancashire.

This saw the fixture shifted back to April to be played on Tuesday, April 5 - on what would have been Sir Tom Finney’s 100th birthday.

Tickets for the game go on sale to Blackpool supporters on Thursday, initially to season ticket holders who have attended seven away games this season.

For more information on ticket details, click here.

The club will also be running supporters’ coaches for this fixture, with places priced at £10 per person.

The live screening at Bloomfield Road, meanwhile, will feature a pre-match Q&A with a former player. Tickets are priced at £5 per person and include a pie from event sponsor the Pork Shop.