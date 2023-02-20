Thorniley, Goode, Trybull and Fiorini: Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of Blackburn Rovers test

Mick McCarthy’s side head to Ewood Park looking for a second win on the bounce having got back to winning ways on Saturday by beating Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They did so without Thorniley, who missed out with a tight hamstring but, according to his boss, comes back into the reckoning for Tuesday night.

“No one is coming back except for Jordan, who will be available,” McCarthy confirmed.

“We didn’t lose anybody (on Saturday), which is the good thing. There’s a few looking like they’re starting to get back but not losing anyone is a real plus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things are finally beginning to ease on the injury front after Lewis Fiorini made his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury to start at the weekend.

The midfielder got a vital 45 minutes under his belt to make his first appearance since August.

Thorniley missed the weekend win with a tight hamstring

However, McCarthy has advised the Seasiders will have to be cautious with the loanee given the length of time he’s been out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got to be careful,” he said.

“Lewis had 45 minutes since he last played. He had 45 minutes in a development game and 45 minutes on Saturday. That doesn’t constitute being back fully in terms of playing 90 minutes Saturday, 90 minutes Tuesday and then 90 minutes Saturday.

“But he’s back and he contributed. It was his pass out wide that helped create the goal because it was a really good pass out to Ian (Poveda). He hit it and it gets there.

“It will be nice to have him back fully fit, but he’s getting there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Patino will also make his return having served his one-match ban for the red card he was shown against Swansea City.

Gary Madine, meanwhile, serves the fourth and final match of his four-game suspension.

Elsewhere, Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined through injury.

On Goode and Trybull, McCarthy confirmed the club are still awaiting news on the extent of their recent injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad