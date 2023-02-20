Blackpool's relegation scrap with Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic to be decided by the finest of margins
There was a collective sigh of relief at Bloomfield Road on Saturday as Blackpool finally ended their long wait for a league win.
Mick McCarthy’s men ground out a crucial 1-0 victory against Stoke City to gut the gap to safety to just two points.
It was the Seasiders’ first win since October, having previously endured a painful 14 games without a victory.
According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are still predicted to be relegated in the most agonising of circumstances.
The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in 22rd, one place above their current position but still not enough to secure survival.
It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 46 points, the same as Rotherham United in 21st but with a goal difference of -21, compared to the Millers’ -18.
Wigan Athletic, who are also predicted to go down, have also been forecasted to finish on 46 points but with a goal difference of -27.
Huddersfield Town, who won at the weekend in Neil Warnock’s first game in charge, are predicted to finish bottom on 44 points.
Should Blackpool finish 46 points, it will be 14 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.
According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool now have a 59 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.
Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…
FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table
Team Predicted Points
Burnley 97 (+45)
Sheffield United 85 (+31)
—----------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 79 (+24)
Millwall 73 (+12)
Luton Town 72 (+11)
West Brom 69 (+12)
—----------------------------------------
Sunderland 68 (+13)
Norwich City 68 (+11)
Coventry City 68 (+5)
Watford 68 (+5)
Blackburn Rovers 66 (-6)
Swansea City 64 (+2)
Bristol City 59 (0)
Preston 59 (-12)
Stoke City 57 (-2)
Reading 57 (-16)
Birmingham City 56 (-7)
QPR 56 (-13)
Hull City 56 (-14)
Cardiff City 50 (-14)
Rotherham United 46 (-18)
—----------------------------------------
Blackpool 46 (-21)
Wigan Athletic 46 (-27)
Huddersfield Town 44 (-21)