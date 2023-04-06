News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
8 minutes ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
1 hour ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
1 hour ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
3 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth

Thorniley & Ekpiteta: Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of must-win Cardiff City game

Jordan Thorniley is expected to come back into contention for Blackpool’s crunch clash against relegation rivals Cardiff City.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool CEO discusses importance of staying in the Championship ahead of Cardi...

The defender was due to start in the derby against Preston North End last weekend before going down with a late bug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It saw the 26-year-old drop out of the line-up and the squad altogether, with Jordan Gabriel taking his place in the back three.

Most Popular

But, speaking ahead of Good Friday’s six-pointer against his former side, head coach Mick McCarthy was hopeful of having the centre-back available to him.

“He should be okay. He’s in the squad for Friday,” he told The Gazette.

Hide Ad

When asked how much of a miss he was at Deepdale, McCarthy added: “It didn’t help, that’s for sure. Jordan has been excellent in the games he’s played, so just having to change it when we did, it was in the pre-match meal, it doesn’t help when you’ve planned things.

Hide Ad

“But let’s hope he’s okay now.”

Thorniley was due to start against PNE before picking up a sickness bugThorniley was due to start against PNE before picking up a sickness bug
Thorniley was due to start against PNE before picking up a sickness bug

There’s nothing else to report on the injury front, meaning Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined.

Hide Ad

Ekpiteta’s continued absence is a source of frustration given the defender was initially scheduled to be back by the end of February after injuring his hamstring in the defeat to Watford in January.

Providing a latest update on the defender’s recovery, McCarthy said: “He might be back the last week of this month, that’s what we’re looking at. So he’s not ready yet.”

Jordan GabrielMick McCarthyBlackpoolCardiff CityPreston North EndDeepdaleThe Gazette