News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
12 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
15 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
15 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
18 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Blackpool CEO discusses importance of staying in the Championship ahead of Cardiff City six-pointer

Blackpool will be prepared for every eventuality regardless of what happens during the final seven games of the season.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Ex-Luton Town and Reading man opens up on life as a number three goalkeeper at B...

That’s the message from the club’s chief executive Ben Mansford, who insists plans are in place to ensure a steady ship regardless of divisional status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As it stands, the club are heading back to League One unless Mick McCarthy is able to oversee a miraculous run between now and the end of the season.

Most Popular

The Seasiders find themselves four points adrift of safety ahead of Good Friday’s six-pointer against relegation rivals Cardiff City.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio Lancashire, Mansford said: “We all know we want to stay in the Championship so it’s really important (to stay up), but we’ll have plans. We’re working through that.

Hide Ad

“We have to recruit well and synergise between the academy and the first-team. Those plans are ongoing.

Hide Ad

“We know what’s going on with the pitch this summer, we’ll improve that. We’ll improve the pitches at Squires Gate. We’ve got planning permission for the first phase of the East Stand and we’re working with the architects for phase two.

Blackpool’s chief executive officer Ben MansfordBlackpool’s chief executive officer Ben Mansford
Blackpool’s chief executive officer Ben Mansford

“We’ve spent a lot of time with Blackpool Council, the development group has kicked on this year, Rob Apter is now part of the first-team squad. There’s young players like Tayt Trusty going to League Two, Jack Moore is kicking on, we’ve started to pay fees for 15 and 16 year old players from other League clubs. There’s a lot going on at the club.

Hide Ad

“But ultimately we know it’s a results business and people want to win on a Saturday. But I can assure people these two months are as important as any two months and everyone is working as hard as they can to ensure we’re not just planning for the next two months or the next season, but we’re ensuring there’s infrastructure and there’s millions of pounds being invested for the next 50 years.

“These two months are important because we want to stay in the Championship. We know the difference. It’s the fifth best league in the world.

Hide Ad

“But if we’re not, we go down and we come back stronger.”

BlackpoolCardiff CityMick McCarthyLeague One