Ex-Luton Town and Reading man opens up on life as a number three goalkeeper at Blackpool

Blackpool’s Stuart Moore has opened up on life as a number three goalkeeper.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
The 28-year-old has been with the Seasiders since February 2021, but has only made two competitive appearances during that time.

But speaking on the Yours, Mine, Away Podcast with former Seasider Mark Howard, Moore has stressed the importance of supporting the number one keeper, whether it’s Chris Maxwell or Dan Grimshaw.

“It’s difficult because all you want to do is play,” he said.

“But as you get older you look at it differently. You always work hard, you always want to be ready just in case you get an opportunity.

“I had it last season when I ended up back on the bench. Maxi got injured and I came on against Blackburn and made a save to help us win the game. I didn’t end up starting the following game and Grimmy got a run in the team.

“But we’ve got a very good union at Blackpool. Grimmy is a good goalkeeper, Maxi is a good goalkeeper and Banksy (Steve Banks) is a very good coach.

Moore recently spent time out on loan with League Two side Doncaster RoversMoore recently spent time out on loan with League Two side Doncaster Rovers
“We’re so supportive of each other because it’s not the goalkeeper’s fault if they play, it’s the manager’s decision. You can’t be mad at them. You want them to support you when you’re playing and vice versa.”

Moore recently played two games for Doncaster Rovers after joining the League Two side on a seven-day emergency loan.

Moore’s last appearance for Blackpool came last season when he replaced the injured Maxwell during a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

His debut, meanwhile, came during the 2020/21 promotion-winning campaign when he kept a clean sheet during the final game of the season, a 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

Despite his lack of opportunities, Moore will always ensure he’s ready if called upon in future.

“You see it with a lot of players,” he added. “If they’re not playing they throw their toys out of the pram. But you’re going to get your chance again, so you want to be ready.

“You’re only fooling yourself if you don’t do things right, which is the attitude we’ve always been brought up with. Do it for yourself to make sure you’re ready.”

The Yours, Mine, Away podcast can be accessed via Spotify or on YouTube.

