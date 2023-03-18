News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's former Luton Town & Reading keeper joins League Two side on emergency loan

Blackpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Stuart Moore has joined Doncaster Rovers on an emergency loan.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT- 1 min read
The 28-year-old goes straight into Doncaster’s starting line-up for their clash away to Salford City today.

Danny Schofield’s side have been forced into the emergency loan market after first-choice goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell picked up an injury.

With Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley also sidelined, Doncaster’s only keeping option is 17-year-old first-time scholar Jake Oram, who is yet to feature at first-team level.

The loan deal lasts for seven days.

After taking on Salford this afternoon, Doncaster face Crawley Town away from home on Tuesday night.

Moore hasn’t made an appearance for the Seasiders this season, with his last outing coming in October 2021.

Moore will spend the next seven days with Doncaster
The former Reading trainee replaced Chris Maxwell during the 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers after his fellow shot stopper picked up an injury midway through the game.

Moore’s only other appearance for Blackpool came against Bristol Rovers on the final day of the 2020/21 season, when Neil Critchley named a weakened side after a play-off spot had already been secured.

The goalkeeper first signed for Blackpool on a free transfer in February 2021, initially on a short-term deal until the end of the season before earning an extension during the summer, which also included the option for a further 12 months.

His brother Simon is also a goalkeeper and is on the bench for Blackpool’s opponents Coventry City, who make the trip to Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Both their father and grandfather also played as goalkeepers.

