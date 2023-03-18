Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy sets target in bid to stave off relegation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Cardiff City’s draw against West Brom, it leaves Pool four points adrift of safety with nine games remaining.

While everyone is understandably on a high following the remarkable win on Tuesday night, McCarthy isn’t getting too carried away just yet.

“I look at the table all the time. I don’t have to look at it to convince myself of anything, I know what it is,” he said.

“I’ve said all along since we came in that generally teams in our position will get a point a game.

“We’ll have 19 games under myself and TC, so we might get 19 points, that’s based on years of doing it.

McCarthy has challenged his side to pick up more wins in their bid to stave off relegation

“We’ve got to go above that. We’ve got nine games left and nine more points won’t keep us up, so we need to play above the average we’ve got.

“We got three points on Tuesday. If we can get three against a very good Coventry side that would be great and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.

“We’ve got to get above what we’ve been averaging, which is something like 0.88. I worked it out before Tuesday night. That wouldn’t keep us up.

