Mick McCarthy stresses Blackpool can't be so 'up and down' in fight against relegation

The Seasiders delivered an abject display against Bristol City on Saturday, deservedly finding themselves on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat.

But they followed it up with a stunning display to thrash QPR 6-1 at Bloomfield Road in midweek.

Andy Lyons was at the double, while Jerry Yates, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley and Kenny Dougall also got on the scoresheet on what was a memorable night.

With play-off chasing Coventry City up next on Saturday, McCarthy has called for his players to show some consistency during their final nine games.

“You don’t want up and down performances. We’re not going to do this again on Saturday, you can forget that one,” he said.

“Coventry are good side going for the play-offs. They’re a better side than QPR given the position they’re in.

Mick McCarthy's side now have nine games remaining to maintain their Championship status

“It’s a different game with a different set of circumstances, but it would be nice to have the same performance.”

Despite putting QPR to the sword in emphatic fashion, McCarthy admits the weekend setback at Ashton Gate is still lingering in his mind.

“Let me tell you, I was more unhappy and sadder on Saturday than I am happy and elated than I am now,” he said.

“When you lose, you’re far more annoyed and grumpy than you are happy when you win, it’s just bonkers.

“It’s a strange old life, but I’m happy today.”

Not only did Blackpool get back to winning ways in midweek, they also boosted their goal difference - something that could well prove crucial come the end of the season.

“I kept saying we were seven points adrift because of the goal difference but we’re not now. We’re not as far away as we thought it would be,” McCarthy said.

“We haven’t levelled it up, but I’m not bothered right now. I’m just happy we got three points and we’re edging closer.”

Saturday’s opponents Coventry sit in ninth place in the table, four points adrift of the top six.

