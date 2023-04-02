Jordan Thorniley's Blackpool absence against PNE explained & why Lewis Fiorini was left out

READ MORE: x

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were fears Thorniley would be missing after the defender suffered his third concussion of the season during the defeat to Coventry City prior to the international break.

But speaking in the lead-up to the derby, which Preston won 3-1, McCarthy said Thorniley had passed all of his tests with “flying colours”.

Despite this, the 26-year-old was left out of Blackpool's 18-man squad, sparking concern the 26-year-old was still feeling the effects of his recent concussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, McCarthy played down those fears, confirming Thorniley was suffering from a bug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jordan felt sick and really off it at the pre-match meal. He was just ill,” he told The Gazette.

Jordan Thorniley suffered his third concussion of the season during the recent game against Coventry

“Curtis (Nelson) had a bit of sickness and diarrhoea at the beginning of the week so there might be something going around, I don’t know. But he wasn’t able to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorniley’s absence meant Blackpool had to change things around at the back, McCarthy bringing Jordan Gabriel into the back three to play alongside Nelson and James Husband – while Andy Lyons and CJ Hamilton played as wing-backs.

Elsewhere, Lewis Fiorini was a surprise omission from the squad but McCarthy said there’s nothing untoward with the midfielder’s absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad