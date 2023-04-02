News you can trust since 1873
Jordan Thorniley's Blackpool absence against PNE explained & why Lewis Fiorini was left out

Mick McCarthy has confirmed Jordan Thorniley’s absence for Blackpool’s derby against Preston North End was not related to his recent concussion.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The defender was omitted from Blackpool’s squad for the trip to Deepdale despite being described as “fine” by McCarthy during the build-up.

There were fears Thorniley would be missing after the defender suffered his third concussion of the season during the defeat to Coventry City prior to the international break.

But speaking in the lead-up to the derby, which Preston won 3-1, McCarthy said Thorniley had passed all of his tests with “flying colours”.

Despite this, the 26-year-old was left out of Blackpool's 18-man squad, sparking concern the 26-year-old was still feeling the effects of his recent concussion.

However, McCarthy played down those fears, confirming Thorniley was suffering from a bug.

“Jordan felt sick and really off it at the pre-match meal. He was just ill,” he told The Gazette.

Jordan Thorniley suffered his third concussion of the season during the recent game against Coventry
“Curtis (Nelson) had a bit of sickness and diarrhoea at the beginning of the week so there might be something going around, I don’t know. But he wasn’t able to play.”

Thorniley’s absence meant Blackpool had to change things around at the back, McCarthy bringing Jordan Gabriel into the back three to play alongside Nelson and James Husband – while Andy Lyons and CJ Hamilton played as wing-backs.

Elsewhere, Lewis Fiorini was a surprise omission from the squad but McCarthy said there’s nothing untoward with the midfielder’s absence.

“Just selection. I only have seven subs,” he said.

