The Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the table and are four points from safety, with eight games remaining.

McCarthy states it was important to have a bit of downtime away from football ahead of their final push for survival, which starts with the derby against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

Mick McCarthy (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“Since we started, me and Terry Connor have only had about four nights at home, so it was nice to see my wife- she’s still talking to me, and to see my grandkids.

“For the players as well, it just makes you feel better to see your family.

“It’s sometimes nice to have that bit of downtime away from it.

“We are under pressure, we are trying our best to stay in the league, so it is good to have it off.

“We were back in on Monday, and in the oven again.

“You’ve got to make sure the lads are ready to play at the level of the Championship and recognise we’ve got games coming thick and fast.

“We don’t want any injuries.

“We are trying to get everyone ready for a big game on Saturday.

“Without over emphasising it, there will be a reminder that we are playing our nearest and not so dearest.

“These games should be proper scraps- that’s the way the Championship is.

“It just emphasises it a bit more when the two teams are local rivals and don’t particularly like each other.

“I don’t like 91 other teams, whichever club I’m at I’m against the others, but it doesn’t have to be bitter and twisted, it’s just about wanting to win.”

In Blackpool’s last game against Coventry, Jordan Thorniley was forced off with his third concussion of the season.

“He’s fine,” McCarthy added.

“He passed all of his tests within the first week with flying colours.

“We’ve not got any one returning, the long-term injuries are still long-term, we’ve got the squad we’ve had for most of the time.