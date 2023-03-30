Blackpool haven’t been brilliant on the road this season, but Preston haven’t been very good at home, so that bodes for an entertaining game.

It’s always a big fixture, and the league form goes out of the window.

It doesn’t matter where you are when you play against your rivals.

Brett Ormerod has shared his views ahead of the Preston game (Credit: Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

It’s hard to explain but it just doesn’t feel like a normal game, anyone would tell you the same.

There’s sometimes very little football played, usually it’s 100mph and tackles flying in for 90 minutes.

If you get a couple of goals to win it then you’re a hero to your club and your fans- but if you don’t it can go the other way.

This could be a fantastic game for Blackpool to play in.

If you can get a win at Deepdale then it’s a massive boost and it will feel like more than three points.

With a victory it’ll be two wins from their last three and they can kick on, but if they lose they would’ve lost their last two.

It is one that could give Blackpool a massive shot in the arm heading into the rest of the season.

After the recent result at Bloomfield Road, Preston will want to put that right.

They are also pretty solid in mid-table and could make a late push for the play-offs depending on results and if they can get a run of form together.

It just adds to that spice of what is already a tasty derby.

The remainder of the season is going to be difficult for Blackpool, they have got eight cup finals left.

Realistically they need to be getting maximum points from at least five of the games.

It’s such a competitive league, and it’s so close down there.

The international break probably came at the right time.

They’ve had a week to step back from the pressures and have a good week of training.

If they had followed up that QPR win with another one against Coventry then we would’ve said it was a bad time, but you’re only as good as your last game.

I’ve been involved in chasing promotion and relegation battles, and I know which one I prefer.

It’s tough down there and things can seem to go against you.

You need to keep that confidence and togetherness in the team- which can be hard.

All you can do is go out there and do your best.

You’ve got to take it one game at a time because this Championship is like no other league- it’s a difficult one to predict, teams can beat anyone.

When you’re in a good run of form things become a habit, but when you’re in a battle it is hard.

Blackpool know what they’ve got to do.

You’ve got to keep fighting and hope you can get the results.

Mick McCarthy is experienced and has been there and done it, but as a manager you can only do so much.

