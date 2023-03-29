News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Jordan Thorniley says he's got complete trust in Mick McCarthy heading into the backend of the season

Jordan Thorniley says the Blackpool squad are putting shift in every time they step out onto the field.

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

The Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the table and are four points off safety, with their last outing before the international break being a 4-1 loss to Coventry City.

Thorniley states the team is unified under Mick McCarthy heading into the final eight games of the campaign.

He said: “Mick’s just trying to keep the lads together, to make sure we’re all on the same page, together and confident.

Jordan Thorniley (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
“I don’t think you can say there’s been one game where the lads haven’t left everything on the pitch, it’s just that results haven’t gone for us. But everyone is putting a shift in.

“I trust them both (McCarthy and Terry Connor).

“They’ve got over 1,000 games in management or something like that, so they know the game.

“You can’t complain if you’re not in the team. You’ve just got to give 100 percent when you are in the team and that’s exactly how you should be.

“If you don’t fancy it on the day, you get found out at this level. But this squad has been through a lot as a group, we got promoted together, we survived last season and this is the first adversity we’ve had.

“We’ll see what we can do in the next few weeks.”

Prior to their recent loss to Coventry, the Seasiders had overcome QPR with a 6-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Jerry Yates was among the scorers for McCarthy’s side, with the forward putting away an early penalty.

“The goal for him was massive,” Thorniley added.

“I know there was a lot of talk about him not scoring in 19 games or something, but for him to respond the way he did after the miss against Bristol City where he got a bit of stick on social media, that just shows you the character he’s got and the person he is.”

Blackpool resume their Championship season with a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

Thorniley may not be involved in this weekend’s fixture after suffering his third concussion of the season in the defeat to Coventry.

