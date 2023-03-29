Jordan Gabriel says Blackpool must adapt if they are to survive as he discusses the impact of Mick McCarthy

The Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the table and are four points off safety, with their last outing before the international break being a 4-1 loss to Coventry City.

Gabriel states the whole squad must do everything they can to ensure the club is still in the Championship next season.

“The Championship is a funny league, anyone can beat anyone, and we’ve seen that,” he said.

Jordan Gabriel (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“You get teams losing week in, week out and then hit the big dogs 6-0. It’s absolutely mad.

“But we’ve got to focus on ourselves and win games of football however it is. It might not be pretty, there might be long balls, but as long as we win games that’s what we need to do.

“We’re in a position where we haven’t got a few months to adapt, we’ve got to change now.

“Change is hard, but you’ve seen with other managers they can come in and get three points straight away. Sometimes it’s different.

“We’ve got a great manager and assistant manager and we believe in them and they believe in us.”

Gabriel says the Blackpool squad are benefitting from playing under Mick McCarthy, who joined the club back in January.

“Mick is good- he’s honest and tells it as it is,” he added.

“He’s a good character to have around and he wants the best for you no matter what.

“He’s passionate, he’s very passionate.

“He wants it done properly and he wants us to push each other.

“At times when you need a kick up the backside he’ll give it to you, but when you’ve done something well he’ll tell you that as well.

“He’s supporting us and he helps us on the side of the pitch. He’s not one that just sits back and says nothing, he will give his opinion which is what you want as a player.

