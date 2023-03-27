News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool: Callum Connolly discusses the responsibility of being the Seasiders captain

Blackpool’s Callum Connolly says he enjoys the leadership responsibilities that come with being captain.

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The 25-year-old was handed the armband by Mick McCarthy back in February ahead of the game against Stoke City.

Connolly hopes to repay the Seasiders manager by putting in some strong performances heading into the backend of the season.

“I’ve enjoyed being captain,” he said.

Callum Connolly (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
“If I can help that one per cent, that’s something I’ll try and do.

“I’ve been captain before in my career, so I’ve enjoyed that role. I thank the gaffer has that trust in me and hopefully I can bring some leadership skills to the team.

“I’ve worked with Mick (McCarthy) and Terry Connor before, so I already knew they were good people. They’ve had over 1,000 games they’re people I trust a lot.

“I think they were the right people for the job and hopefully they can help us get over the line.

“Everyone’s got their own opinion on why people should be captains. Obviously Mick trusts me and I trust him.

“We’ve got a good relationship and he feels I can be a vocal person out there on the pitch.

“We had Maxi (Chris Maxwell) as captain before but the gaffer has given me the role now, so hopefully I can continue with my performances.”

Blackpool resume their Championship season with a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

They currently sit 23rd in the table and four points from safety with eight games remaining.

