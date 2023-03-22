Callum Connolly states Blackpool are capable of winning enough games to survive relegation

The Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the table and are four points from safety, with a trip to Preston North End awaiting them after the international break.

Connolly states generating momentum will be crucial in the club’s attempts to survive the drop.

He said: “A lot of people were writing us off, but as we showed against QPR we’re capable of winning games and we have the firepower to do so.

Callum Connolly (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“We just need to build some momentum now and get a few more wins.

“The injuries haven’t helped this season, nor the red cards. We know that.

“We’ve lacked discipline at times but we’ve just got to dig in. My opinion, it’s down to mistakes. We’ve had a lot of straight reds which hasn’t helped.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been bad tackles, but silly tackles. We’ve had some big games where we’ve had players sent off and we’ve been beaten, so we need to learn from that.

“We’ve not been too bad lately, touch wood. We’ve not had any more sending offs.

“We had a meeting the other day. We’ve got six or seven weeks left and we’ve just got to dig in. It doesn’t matter who’s playing, everyone is together and is part of the team.

“We’re going to need every player and every fan.”

Connolly says he has enjoyed working under Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor since the pair took over at Bloomfield Road in January.

“It is two of them, it is a band of brothers together,” he added.

“They’re very enthusiastic and very passionate about what they do. They obviously love football.

“I don’t want to mention the gaffer’s age, but he’s still going and he’s going very well. He’s played and managed a lot of games.

“When the gaffer came in he said it wasn’t going to be him to get us out of trouble, it will be us. We knew that ourselves.

