Thomas Hitzlsperger says Blackpool's Jake Daniels must strike balance between being footballer and role model

Daniels spoke of his “relief” on Monday when he publicly revealed he was gay during an interview with Sky Sports.

The 17-year-old becomes the first active male footballer in the UK to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Hitzlsperger, who played for Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton before retiring in 2013, came out a year after his playing career ended.

In a column written for The Guardian, the German - who also represented his country on 52 occasions - said: “That Jake is the first is a huge step forward, but the fact it’s such big news is also something the media needs to reflect on. We all play a big part in that.

“My immediate reaction was that he needs support. Because coming out is such a personal decision, a life-changing experience, and you have to understand when is the right moment. “For Jake, it’s at the age of 17; for me it was at 31, shortly after retiring.

“The idea of coming out while still playing went through my mind. I tried to prepare for it. I was curious to find out how my teammates would react, how the fans and media would react. But it just wasn’t the right time.

Hitzlsperger came out after his playing career ended

“People tried to protect me and it worked. That’s why for Jake to be so clear – at his age – is brilliant. To know so early in his life that he doesn’t want to live with a lie. It’s phenomenal to see the support he has had.”

Daniels has enjoyed a memorable 12 months, even before Monday’s monumental announcement.

“I’m curious to see how his career will develop,” Hitzlsperger added.

“Because on the one hand he wants to be the best footballer possible, but on the other he wants to be a role model for the LGBTQ community and finding that balance is not going to be easy.

“Hopefully, being open with everyone will make him an even better player. No secrets, nobody talking behind his back.

“But I hope he’s got good people around him, people who are also able to say no when the requests come in from all around the world.

“When I came out in 2014, I was happy to get so much praise and positive feedback. It was confirmation of what I thought would happen.

“With Jake, who will be playing football in a stadium in a few months’ time, it’s a different matter. People will be waiting for the reaction, which I think will be positive. But maybe there’s a moment when a fan or one of the guys he plays against will abuse or insult him.

“Let’s not fool ourselves. There will always be discrimination, in football and in society. That’s when you have to be strong. That’s when you need to have confidence.

“Know how to separate the criticism that comes because you’ve done something wrong and the criticism that comes because you’re part of a minority.

“Some people are not at the point of acceptance. Not everyone will be clapping and cheering. That’s why you need to explain to people, talk to people, help them to understand.

“It’s always other people who inspire you, who give you the confidence until it’s your turn to do it. That’s why, to this day, we still need people to come out publicly.

“You don’t just do it for yourself. You go public because you want to help so many other people out there who you don’t know, those who are still afraid to say what they feel.