Josh Cavallo proud to help inspire Blackpool FC footballer Jake Daniels come out as gay

Yesterday, the 17-year-old publicly revealed he’s gay in an interview with Sky Sports, becoming the first male to do so in English football since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

During the interview, Daniels revealed he took inspiration from Josh Cavallo, of Australian side Adelaide United, who came out in October 2021.

Cavallo, whose team meet Melbourne City this week in a two-legged A-League semi-final, said he was proud to have been able to help provide Daniels with the confidence to make the public revelation.

“As myself and Adelaide United prepare for the A-League semi-final, I want to stop and take a moment to acknowledge Jake’s announcement and say how very proud I am for his bravery,” Cavallo said.

“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that my story has helped guide Jake to be his true self.

“It’s touching to see the millions of people that my story has impacted and inspired around the world and to see it help evolve the world game at all levels, is fantastic.

Cavallo, who plays his football in Australia, came out last year

“This world and the game of football has a place for everyone. Love will always win.”

There have been only a handful of openly gay male players, and none besides Daniels and Cavallo have come out while actively playing top-flight football.

Other former players, including former Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger, came out when their careers had ended.