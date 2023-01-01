'These are the challenges': Blackpool boss Michael Appleton discusses New Year's Day clash against Sunderland

Michael Appleton’s side are without a victory in their last eight games, a run of results that sees them sit second from bottom in the Championship table and two points adrift of safety.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are enjoying an impressive spell of form which has seen Tony Mowbray’s side skyrocket up to fourth.

The Black Cats, who have won five of their last eight games, thrashed bottom side Wigan Athletic 4-1 on Thursday night.

However, they’ve been dealt a blow on the eve of today’s game with the news that former Pool loanee Ellis Simms has been recalled by his parent club Everton, handing a much-needed boost to the Seasiders.

“These are the challenges you’ve got to be prepared to take on,” Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said.

“I’m sure the players are aware and will be made aware of the game we had with them up at their place (when the two sides played out a 0-0 draw).

“It will be slightly different, they’ve got a couple of players back fit who weren’t available at the Stadium of Light, but we know how important the first goal can be in these types of games.

“We didn’t do that against Sheffield United and we made life difficult for ourselves with the second, but we’ll have the same approach.