The Christmas period is here - which means the January transfer window isn’t too far away.

Heading into their Boxing Day fixture away to Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground, Blackpool sit 12th in League One with 27 points from 20 games.

It’s been a hit and miss season for the Seasiders so far, with both good and bad runs under their belt.

Under the guidance of Steve Bruce, they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, but there’ll be plenty of work to do next month, with the club four points off sixth and out of all competitions.

Here’s three things that should be on Blackpool’s Christmas wish list:

A resolution to the goalkeeper issue

The Seasiders should be acting quickly in January to address their current goalkeeper issue - and in fact should already know why they are lining up.

It was an error to let Dan Grimshaw leave in the summer without a permanent replacement ready to come for whatever reason, and it’s proven to be costly.

The crucial position has been occupied by both Everton loanee Harry Tyrer and last season’s second choice Richard O’Donnell throughout the campaign so far, but neither have been able to stake a real claim.

Both make far too many errors, and the drop off from Grimshaw’s quality has been huge.

Tyrer is a young goalkeeper still learning his craft, and this is his first taste of playing in the EFL after being on loan with Chesterfield in the National League last season.

The jump up in the football pyramid has proven to be too much for the 23-year-old at times. He just seems unable to command his box in certain situations. Against Stevenage at the weekend, there were a number of occasions where he should’ve caught the ball, but instead he opted for a weak punch.

He’s made some good saves this season, but perhaps Bloomfield Road isn’t the right place for him to focus on his development at the moment.

As for O’Donnell, he remains a good back-up option, but it’s been proven he’s simply not up to being first-choice either.

Fixing the home form

Blackpool are back at Bloomfield Road against Shrewsbury Town on New Year’s Day, and it’s crucial they find their feet on the Fylde Coast.

Last season, their home form was up there with the best in League One, but this time around, it’s relegation form with only two wins under their belt in the third tier.

If they are going to push up the table during the second half of the campaign, then they need to get it right.

Attendances have dropped this season, which is down to higher ticket prices and a lack of incentive to pay them.

With Bruce in charge, the Seasiders can be a tough team to face, as seen with their current four game unbeaten run and the winning run they enjoyed at the start of his tenure.

In order for this to happen consistently, and especially at home, then more fire power will be required in next month’s transfer window.

A new winger

Alongside addressing the goalkeeper issue, Blackpool need to strengthen a vital position.

The Seasiders have enjoyed themselves under Bruce when Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton have been fit and firing in the wide positions.

An injury to the latter in recent times has really limited Blackpool’s attacking power, and the service provided to the front two.

There’s been a lack of balance with those filling in for Hamilton just not being able to do the same job.

The quality of Josh Onomah briefly allowed him to fill the role, but it’s never really been a success for Hayden Coulson, Elliot Embleton or Dom Ballard on the left side.

To avert this problem in future, the Seasiders need to invest in one or maybe even two wide players next month.

Recruitment in the last three windows have left them short in that area, and now is the time to rectify that.