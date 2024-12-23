Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Blackpool squad will be given Christmas Day off ahead of their Boxing Day game against Wrexham.

Steve Bruce’s side travel to the Racecourse Ground for the traditional festive fixture on the back of Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have won their last three away games in the league, but will face a tough challenge with Wrexham currently third in the table.

A trip to second-placed Birmingham City swiftly follows the fixture against the Welsh side, in what is a tricky end to 2024 for Blackpool.

Despite having two tough games in the space of four days, Bruce feels it’s appropriate to give his team some time at home.

“We’re not in on Christmas Day, it’s a time where it’d be unfair,” he said.

“We have a lot of people who travel more than an hour, so to ask them to do that on Christmas morning is something that is a raging debate.

“Usually (at past clubs) Christmas is at home. We ask the players to be professional and have a little jog in the morning. We don’t do much a day before a game anyway, so we can do it all on Christmas Eve. There’s a bit of trust.

“It’s the festive period for everyone, so it's the time to be around your family and your loved ones.

“It’s just the decision I have made. We’ve got so many games coming up during this period I’ve decided to give them it off.

“If we go to Wrexham and win then it’s a wonderful decision; if we lose then I get my head ripped off. That’s the way management is, you’ve got to make these decisions.

“It’s a busy period and it always will be. We’ve got two big away games, but our form away from home has been very good, so let’s hope we can continue that.”