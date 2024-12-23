Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are set to be without Josh Onomah for the next few weeks.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of the Seasiders’ 3-0 victory away to Reading last week, with the issue confirmed as an abductor muscle issue.

Onomah joined the Fylde Coast outfit on a short-term deal back in September after spending over 12 months without a club on the back of departure from Preston North End last summer.

The 27-year-old’s contract is set to come to an end next month, with his latest injury problem coming at a time when he’s attempting to prove he deserves extended terms at Bloomfield Road.

Since making his debut in Tangerine back in October, the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has scored one goal and provided one assist, with fitness proving to be an issue at times.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce knows Onomah well, having worked with him at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the past - which could go in his favour when it comes to making a decision on his future.

The ex-England youth international will certainly miss the Seasiders’ upcoming festive fixtures away to both Wrexham and Birmingham City, as well as the games at the beginning of 2025.

“Unfortunately he’s going to be another two to three weeks,” Bruce explained.

“It’s frustrating, just as he takes a step forward, he’s injured again. He’s been able to fill in the forward area for us, and give us that little bit of quality at times.

“We’ve got to analyse the whole situation (concerning his future) and see where that takes us, and see what the next few weeks bring.

“I know the kid, and unfortunately it’s been a big problem for him trying to stay fit, so I’ll take a balanced approach on it.”