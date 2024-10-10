The Blackpool faithful say the same thing about key decision as they rate the season so far
Heading into the free weekend for the international break, the Seasiders sit 10th in the League One table on 15 points.
Only two games into the season, the hierarchy at Bloomfield Road made the decision to part ways with Neil Critchley following back-to-back defeats against newly-promoted opposition.
Following an interim spell in charge for Richard Keogh, Steve Bruce was appointed as the new permanent Blackpool boss at the beginning of September, and started his tenure with four league wins on the bounce.
We asked the Seasiders faithful to rate the season so far - here is what they said:
Jill Milburn: “We are certainly heading in the right direction, 8/10 as we strive to improve. Keep it up lads.”
Beverley Gledhill: “I would say it has been a much needed and welcome change. Things have definitely changed for the better, but it’s just the beginning of a long slog. At this moment I would say 7.”
Judy Fuller: “7 so far but need to maintain it.”
Paul Derbyshire: “It’s an 8 for me.”
Chris Harrison: “7. Plenty of room for improvement.”
Andy Ormerod: “8.5. Playing football with confidence now.”
Ben Hunter: “8 so far.”
Sarah Watkins Gee: “Well, it got better when Mr B turned up. For me it’s an 8.”
Lee Good: “7 so far.”
Stefan Rzatkowski: “Sadly only 7/10 at the moment but we appear to be heading in the right direction. More work to be done but I'm now liking the Bruce appointment.”
Claire Bartle-Turan: “7. Getting much better but further improvements needed as shown by the last result if we are to mount a serious promotion push.”
Keith Amber: “Was 4, now a strong 7.”
