Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough states Blackpool are the best team he’s seen live in League One so far this season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of their trip to Field Mill this weekend, the Seasiders have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run under Steve Bruce, who took over on the Fylde Coast just under a month ago.

The Stags are also among the in form teams in the third tier of English football, winning five of their opening eight matches since their promotion from League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In preparation for this Saturday’s fixture, Clough attended one of Blackpool’s recent away wins, with their performance certainly leaving a positive impression on him.

“I saw Blackpool at Huddersfield last week and for 45 minutes they were the best team I have seen live,” he told the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad.

“I didn't think Huddersfield were too bad, but Blackpool just played extremely well.

“They have two wide men with pace with CJ Hamilton, as we know, and (Rob) Apter on the other side, two good forwards and two good midfielders as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

https://widgets.touch.global/sdk/iframe.html?language=en&hash=2-AemUnmXGbM1NcTT&tag=blackpool_gazette

“It was a very, very good team performance and they continued it on Saturday with a home win against Burton.

“With the exception of the bit I saw on TV of Birmingham v Wrexham, which was an incredible game for League One, Blackpool are the best I have seen.”