'The best:' Mansfield Town boss makes flattering admission on what he's seen from Steve Bruce's Blackpool
Ahead of their trip to Field Mill this weekend, the Seasiders have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run under Steve Bruce, who took over on the Fylde Coast just under a month ago.
The Stags are also among the in form teams in the third tier of English football, winning five of their opening eight matches since their promotion from League Two.
In preparation for this Saturday’s fixture, Clough attended one of Blackpool’s recent away wins, with their performance certainly leaving a positive impression on him.
“I saw Blackpool at Huddersfield last week and for 45 minutes they were the best team I have seen live,” he told the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad.
“I didn't think Huddersfield were too bad, but Blackpool just played extremely well.
“They have two wide men with pace with CJ Hamilton, as we know, and (Rob) Apter on the other side, two good forwards and two good midfielders as well.
“It was a very, very good team performance and they continued it on Saturday with a home win against Burton.
“With the exception of the bit I saw on TV of Birmingham v Wrexham, which was an incredible game for League One, Blackpool are the best I have seen.”
