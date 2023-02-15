News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Swansea City boss Russell Martin relieved to hold on for three points against 10-man Blackpool

Russell Martin admits there was a feeling of relief inside his Swansea City dressing room after they edged past 10-man Blackpool.

By Matt Scrafton
13 minutes ago - 2 min read
Read More
Man City loanee makes his return from injury as Blackpool lose to Huddersfield T...

The Swans had to rely on a Callum Connolly own goal to win the game after the Seasiders had equalised through Sonny Carey while a man down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin’s side had earlier dominated during the first-half but only had a one-goal lead to show for their efforts courtesy of Matty Sorinola’s strike.

Most Popular

But Mick McCarthy’s men showed bags of character during the second 45 minutes and came agonisingly close to grabbing an unlikely late leveller.

Having been forced to hold on for the victory, Martin said: “I think tonight is a bit of relief.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s a lot of pride in the players but we should have been out of sight at half-time, it was so dominant. We created loads and were really brave.

“I was really frustrated because we took our foot off the gas and the crowd sensed it. We don’t have the instinct to go for the kill and we became too nice.

Swansea boss Russell Martin

“They had two openings just before half-time on the counter-attack which were avoidable and that created a bit of anxiety in our crowd and our players and gave them hope and energy at a time where they were running out of hope.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We didn’t start very well in the second-half, but they get a man sent off and we should kill the game off but they equalise.

“It’s a brilliant cross, but we rely on an own goal to win which we shouldn’t need to do. We had a few more anxious moments which fed into the players, which made it more difficult than it should have been.

“The players are still frustrated in the dressing room because they know they can do better. I feel the same frustration and disappointment.

“It’s a win and it’s a big win for us. We’re only five points off the play-offs. There were a lot of young players out there and we’re going on a journey, so we have to pull together and get behind these young players. It’s the only choice we have.”

Russell MartinSwansea CityBlackpoolCallum ConnollyMick McCarthy