Swansea City boss Russell Martin relieved to hold on for three points against 10-man Blackpool

The Swans had to rely on a Callum Connolly own goal to win the game after the Seasiders had equalised through Sonny Carey while a man down.

Martin’s side had earlier dominated during the first-half but only had a one-goal lead to show for their efforts courtesy of Matty Sorinola’s strike.

But Mick McCarthy’s men showed bags of character during the second 45 minutes and came agonisingly close to grabbing an unlikely late leveller.

Having been forced to hold on for the victory, Martin said: “I think tonight is a bit of relief.

“There’s a lot of pride in the players but we should have been out of sight at half-time, it was so dominant. We created loads and were really brave.

“I was really frustrated because we took our foot off the gas and the crowd sensed it. We don’t have the instinct to go for the kill and we became too nice.

Swansea boss Russell Martin

“They had two openings just before half-time on the counter-attack which were avoidable and that created a bit of anxiety in our crowd and our players and gave them hope and energy at a time where they were running out of hope.

“We didn’t start very well in the second-half, but they get a man sent off and we should kill the game off but they equalise.

“It’s a brilliant cross, but we rely on an own goal to win which we shouldn’t need to do. We had a few more anxious moments which fed into the players, which made it more difficult than it should have been.

“The players are still frustrated in the dressing room because they know they can do better. I feel the same frustration and disappointment.