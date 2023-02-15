Blackpool's miserable season goes from bad to worse with Swansea City defeat

Callum Connolly’s own goal condemned Mick McCarthy’s side to another damaging loss to remain bottom of the Championship.

The Seasiders had been dominated in a pitiful first-half where they were fortunate to only be a goal behind at the break.

The Seasiders are now 14 games without a win

But, for the second time in a space of a week, Blackpool inexplicably improved after being reduced to 10 men when Charlie Patino was sent off for two yellows - becoming the NINTH red card of a dismal campaign for the Seasiders.

But after Sonny Carey had equalised, the Swans soon restored their lead when Connolly picked out the bottom corner of his own net to give the home side the three points.

The visitors showed bags of character in the dying stages and came agonisingly close to picking up a third straight point, but they were unable to draw level for a second time.

The result means Pool are now four points adrift of safety with only one game in hand having endured a 14th game without a win.

McCarthy largely kept faith with the same side that played out a goalless draw with Rotherham on Saturday, although he was forced into making one change.

Charlie Patino replaced Tom Trybull, who missed out with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Millers.

The Seasiders were without 10 first-team players in total, Trybull joining eight others - Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley - on the injury list.

Gary Madine, meanwhile, served the second match of his four-game ban for the red card he was shown against Huddersfield Town.

On a more positive note, Curtis Nelson returned from a slight groin strain to be named among the substitutes.

The game nearly began in calamitous circumstances for the Seasiders when Callum Connolly handled the ball inside the opening 20 seconds. The Swansea players desperately appealed for a red but thankfully referee Geoff Eltringham opted for a yellow.

A minute later, Chris Maxwell was called into action to push away Joel Piroe’s low, dipping effort as the Swans looked to make a swift start.

The hosts continued their strong start as Luke Cundle got the wrong side of James Husband inside the box, but Jordan Thorniley got across to make a vital last-ditch block.

While Swansea remained in total control, enjoying as much as 84 per cent possession at one point, the game entered a bit of a lull at this point as the hosts comfortably kept hold of the ball but did very little with it in the final third.

But that all changed on the 21st minute mark when they took the lead with a goal out of nothing - and once again from Blackpool’s point of view it was ridiculously soft.

A lofted ball in from the left reached the unmarked Matty Sorinola, who had peeled off James Husband far too easily to steer home under no pressure whatsoever.

It remained one-way traffic, although Blackpool did briefly threaten with their first opening of the game when a weak header back to the keeper was almost pounced upon by Andy Lyons.

But the Seasiders were fortunate not to find themselves two down when Ollie Cooper sliced wide with the goal at his mercy after Maxwell could only palm a cross straight into his path.

The chances continued to rain in, with Piroe letting Blackpool off the hook again when his side-footed shot rebounded off the post.

Blackpool did finally spring to life six minutes before the interval when Jerry Yates laid the ball off to Josh Bowler, who enjoyed one of his trademark runs towards the edge of the box before unleashing a low curling effort which was well saved.

Bowler went close again on the stroke of half-time when a partially cleared header fell to him at the back post. He kept his eyes on the ball well to volley it towards the near post but Andy Fisher got down to make the save.

After a pitiful first-half, Blackpool did at least show some intent at the start of the second-half as they showed a bit more bravery to press from the front, rather than sit back and invite pressure.

Just as the Seasiders were beginning to pose some questions, they pressed the self-destruct button once again when they were reduced to 10 men.

Charlie Patino was the guilty offender, crunching into Sorinola with a horror challenge while already on a yellow.

The Arsenal loanee could have no complaints whatsoever, showing no control to put on the brakes when the ball fell loose in the middle of the park.

It also highlighted Blackpool’s discipline issues once again, with Patino becoming the club’s NINTH red card already this season.

You’d be forgiven for thinking Swansea would ease home from this point onwards with their man advantage, given their ability to pass the ball around at will.

But after McCarthy made a double change, introducing Ian Poveda and Morgan Rogers off the bench, the 10 men of Blackpool somehow managed to claw themselves level.

It was a superbly worked goal, too, Poveda combining with Yates to set the striker free in the box. He could easily have shot himself but he unselfishly teed the ball up for Sonny Carey to steer home.

Swansea ought to have restored their lead immediately when Cundle somehow managed to head wide unmarked at the back post, but they didn’t have to wait long for their second.

A minute later, Callum Connolly turned home a cross into his own net to gift the Swans the lead.

The game still wasn’t over though, Rogers wasting a golden chance to go one-on-one with the keeper when Carey played a lovely lofted ball over the defence and into his path, only for the winger’s touch to let him down.

Blackpool went all out for a late equaliser and almost got it three minutes from time when Rogers played in Carey, but on this occasion the midfielder was agonisingly denied by the foot of the post.

In the final minute of normal time, Carey was involved in the thick of the action yet again as he headed just over from Poveda’s inswinging cross.

The 10 men continued to show great character in the dying moments and their performance probably warranted a point in the end - but they weren’t able to get it.

TEAMS

Swansea: Swansea: Fisher, Manning, Wood, Sorinola (Cullen), Cooper (Ntcham), Fulton (Allen), Cabango, Darling (Latibeaudiere), Grimes, Cundle (Whittaker), Piroe

Subs not used: Webb, Walsh

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons (Gabriel), Connolly, Thorniley (Nelson), Husband (Thompson), Dougall, Patino, Carey, Bowler (Rogers), Hamilton (Poveda), Yates

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Apter

Referee: Geoff Eltringham