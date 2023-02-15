Man City loanee makes his return from injury as Blackpool lose to Huddersfield Town

The Manchester City loanee made his first outing since August as he got an invaluable 45 minutes under his belt for Stephen Dobbie’s side.

The midfielder has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up in the 1-0 win away to QPR – before suffering another setback during the World Cup break.

But, despite recently being left out of Blackpool’s 25-man squad list, Fiorini has recently returned to training and is closing in on a return.

With Mick McCarthy leaving four gaps free, Fiorini can be registered again once the medical team think he’s fit and ready to play for the first-team.

Luke Garbutt and Beryly Lubala, two others who have been left out of the 25-man squad despite being fit, also featured as Blackpool suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Terriers.

The defeat, only Blackpool’s second of the season in the Central League, sees Dobbie’s side slip down to second in the table, two points behind new leaders Accrington Stanley.

Fiorini hasn't seen a minute of action since picking up an injury in August

Half-time sub Brad Holmes, who replaced Jake Daniels, got Blackpool’s goal back in the second-half having trailed 3-0 at the interval.

The development squad are next in action when they take on title rivals Accrington at home on Tuesday, February 28 (kick-off at 2pm).

The match will be played at the home of Bamber Bridge FC.