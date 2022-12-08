The midfielder is now back in contention for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during the 1-0 win against QPR in August.

Having only made five appearances before the setback, the Manchester City loanee is keen to put a “mark down” and show Blackpool fans what he can do.

“The break came at a good time for me. I was able to head out to Spain to get my fitness up,” he told Tangerine TV.

“Hopefully I can catch up to the lads because they’ve had a week off, so it’s less of a gap to make up.

“With no games for four weeks, it means I’ve not missed as many games as I normally would have done so come the Birmingham game, hopefully I’ll be around the place to be in contention to be in the squad.”

The 20-year-old added: “I’ve done okay to be fair. I’ve been a bit rusty at times but I feel quite fit and strong, which is credit to the physios. I feel like I’m in a good place to kick on.

Fiorini hasn't made an appearance for Pool since suffering an injury against QPR

“I’ve got less time than a full season, but there’s still 25 games to put my mark down on the team and hopefully help the lads climb the table for the rest of the season.”

Fiorini initially found it tough coming to terms with his long-term injury, but he was soon able to re-focus and concentrate on getting back as soon as possible.

“It’s been mixed. When you’re injured, there are better days than others,” he conceded.

“The first four weeks of my injury were really tough because I wasn’t able to do much, other than come in for an hour or so with little to do.

“But I’m the type of person that once I’ve got my head around something I do well to settle down and focus on the goal of getting back.

