Surprise new name crops up in Blackpool's search for a central midfielder

The Seasiders have made it their number one priority this month to strengthen in central midfield, where they remain lights on numbers.

But, with the window set to shut at 11pm on Monday night, Neil Critchley's side have still yet to get a deal over the line.

Oxford United man Cameron Brannagan was believed to be their number one target, but the club had a bid rejected for the former Liverpool man and talk of a potential deal has since quietened.The Sun are now claiming the Seasiders are in for Posh's Norburn, who only made the move to London Road during the summer.

The 29-year-old agreed a three-year deal with Darren Ferguson's side having moved from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

Norburn has previously represented the likes of Bristol Rovers, Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was asked about the speculation by a supporter on Twitter.

"It's true another champ club bid us for a player we signed from L1 last August," he wrote.

"He has been one of our best players since joining and they bid us the same money we paid five months ago. Like I said, silly season!"

Speaking yesterday after Pool sealed the signing of Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk, Pool boss Neil Critchley said the club remained in the market for further additions.

“Every manager or head coach will always tell you they want more. We still want to improve and we’ve got a few days left,” he said.

“There’s been a few outs and a few ins. Would I think that will be the end of it? I can’t guarantee it.

“If I was a betting man, and I’m not, I’d probably say I don’t think the Kirk deal will be the last thing that happens in or out of Blackpool before Monday.”

Ironically, Peterborough have today bolstered their midfield with the signing of Jeando Fuchs from Scottish side Dundee United.

Blackpool were strongly linked with the Cameroonian at the start of the window.