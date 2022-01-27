'We don’t think anybody’s for sale here': Latest from Oxford United boss Karl Robinson amid Blackpool's interest in Cameron Brannagan

That's the message from Oxford United boss Karl Robinson ahead of the final few days of the January transfer window.

It comes amid Blackpool's interest in U's midfielder Cameron Brannagan, which appears to have stalled in the last week or so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was recently reported that the Seasiders had offered a swap deal earlier this month which involved Jordan Thorniley, who had been on loan at the Kassam Stadium until this week.

The defender was recalled by Neil Critchley to provide cover at the back in the absence of Luke Garbutt, Reece James and James Husband.Centre-back Daniel Gretarsson, meanwhile, has strongly been linked with a move away to Polish side Śląsk Wrocław.

Speaking today, Robinson sent a clear message to potential suitors for any of his players.

“It’s incredibly busy, there’s a lot of things toing and froing and a lot of jockeying for position," Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

Neil Critchley is a big admirer of Oxford's Cameron Brannagan

“I’m quite calm about where we currently sit, (but) you’re never 100 per cent sure.

“I think some players need to move on. I want to bring players in, but I don’t have to and we won’t be selling so that’s where we’re at.

“We don’t think anybody’s for sale here, we’ve had these conversations with a few clubs this week.

“We don’t need to do anything, but we want to do things.

“The ownership understands where we’re at and there’s no issues.”

Oxford revealed earlier in the window that a bid for the 25-year-old, reported to have been from the Seasiders, had been rejected.

Robinson later criticised the player's agent for bypassing him in a bid to force the deal through. Robinson added that the club's offer had been made through the right channels.

An Oxford player for the past four years, he played in both legs of last season's play-off semi-final against Blackpool.

Known to Critchley from his time in the Liverpool youth set-up, Brannagan spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Fleetwood Town.