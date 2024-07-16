Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Karamoko Dembele could be back at Bloomfield Road next season - but Blackpool fans needn’t get too excited by that prospect.

That’s because, if the 21-year-old does return to his former stomping ground during the 2024-25 campaign, it could be in a Bolton Wanderers shirt rather than familiar Seasiders threads.

According to The Bolton News, Blackpool’s League One rivals are targeting an ambitious swoop for the in-demand forward, who lit up Bloomfield Road on many occasions last season during his successful loan stint from Ligue 1 side Brest.

They’ve apparently already made contact with the French outfit over a potential move in the hope of beating a host of other clubs to the talent’s signature - including Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby and Leeds.

Dembele is available for a permanent transfer as he enters the final year of his Stade Francis-Le Blé contract. Blackpool boss Neil Critchley would have loved to have been at the top of the queue for his services, but knew from the off that would be difficult given the clubs currently involved in the pursuit of Dembele.

Speaking at the end of last season, the Seasiders boss said: “He’s been outstanding, and rightly won the supporters’ and players’ player of the season.

“He always takes the game to the opposition, he’s nearly got double figures in goals, he’s got double figures in assists. For his first full season in senior football, I think he’s a really exciting player for the future.

“I think he can go to the top. Of course, we would love to keep him but sometimes you’re a victim of your own success in terms of developing these players – that’s the loan market.”

Dembele scored nine goals and registered 14 assists in his 47 games for Blackpool in all competitions last season.

If Bolton win the race for his signature, it will be considered a huge coup by Ian Evatt. For Seasiders’ fans, it will be considered a sideways step for a player who is clearly capable of playing at a higher level.

Wanderers’ reported move comes amid their failure to bring Peterborough attacking midfielder Joel Randall to the Toughsheet Community Stadium for their latest third-tier campaign, with several bids apparently rejected by Posh.

Elsewhere in the division, Wigan have announced the signing for former Blackpool defender Will Aimson.

The 30-year-old, who helped the Seasiders’ win promotion from League Two via the play-offs in 2017, has joined the Latics from Exeter for an undisclosed fee.

Aimson has signed a two-year deal at The Brick Community Stadium and is manager Shaun Maloney’s fourth new arrival during the transfer window.