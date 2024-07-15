Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Respected Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has tipped Blackpool to be in the League One promotion mix come the end of next season.

The former Wolves and Sunderland striker said the Seasiders stand a good chance of building on last term’s eighth-placed finish, which saw them miss out on a play-off spot by three points.

He pinpointed boss Neil Critchley as being a key figure to the Bloomfield Road side’s hopes.

However, the 58-year-old also said around eight clubs could consider themselves promotion candidates, with recently-relegated Birmingham his favourites to book a return to the Championship.

Goodman said: ‘I like Blackpool, and with Neil Critchley at that level, I would expect them to be there or thereabouts for a top-six place.

‘But League One is a tough division with eight ex-Premier League clubs in there, many of whom end up stuck and unable to get out of it.

‘Looking at the relegated clubs, starting with Huddersfield, they've appointed Michael Duff which I think is an excellent appointment. But I'm not sure what their squad will look like once the season kicks-off.

‘Rotherham have been very busy, with Steve Evans wasting no time. What strikes you about their recruitment is the amount of experienced players that they have brought in. I'd be very surprised if Rotherham aren't in the top six.

‘Then you come on to Birmingham and you look at their squad, the players they have brought in and also the ones that they've retained who are better than League One level. You have to see them winning League One, you really do. I know they've appointed a new manager in Chris Davies, but finishing in the top two is the absolute minimum for Birmingham City. He's got great tools at his disposal.

‘While it was painful to watch them get relegated, it might just turn out to be the best thing, allowing them to reset with such ambitious ownership. The feel-good factor will return with fans getting used to winning games again and if they make an instant return to the Championship there will be investment to try and achieve the ultimate goal of reaching the Premier League.

‘If I was a Birmingham City fan, I'd be over the disappointment of relegation and very excited for the campaign ahead.

‘Bolton and Peterborough have both been in the play-offs in each of the last two seasons and I'd be surprised if they don't push again. Lincoln City had that period of going 16 games unbeaten, only to lose two of their last four matches and miss out on the top-six by two points, and could be contenders again if they can rediscover such a level of performance.

‘I would also expect Charlton Athletic to have a much better season under Nathan Jones. They lost just one of their last 15 games but drew 10 of those. They were hard to beat but just couldn't turn those draws into wins, however, I think they'll find a way once he's had a full pre-season in charge.’

Blackpool have added five new signings to their ranks so far this summer, including last season’s top scorer, Jordan Rhodes, who has moved to Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis after initially joining on loan from Huddersfield. Fellow loanee Hayden Coulson has also rejoined, while Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth and serial promotion winner Lee Evans have also been recruited.

Critchley’s side got their pre-season schedule off to a losing start on Friday, when they lost 3-1 at neighbours AFC Fylde. Blackpool’s first game of the 2024-25 season is away to Crawley on August 10.